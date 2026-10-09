Russia begins lifting diesel exports restrictions immediately

Russia will immediately begin lifting restrictions on diesel fuel exports, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Being one of the key suppliers of diesel fuel to the global market, Russia, on its part, also immediately begins lifting restrictions on diesel exports ahead of the schedule," Alexander Novak said.

He told TASS that Russia is ready to supply additional volumes of diesel to the United States and all its partners.

"Russia is ready to supply <…> 300,000 metric tons [of diesel] to the U.S. market and to all our partners as early as October and increase diesel exports to roughly 500,000 metric tons in November and to 1 million metric tons in December," Novak said.

According to him, Russian diesel exports could potentially rise to almost 3 million metric tons per month further down the road.