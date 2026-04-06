Russia evacuates personnel from Irans Bushehr NPP via Yerevan

A group of 175 Russian employees evacuated from Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant have taken a special flight from the Armenian capital of Yerevan to Moscow, the Russian embassy in Armenia said.

A group of 175 Rosatom employees who worked at the Bushehr NPP in Iran took a special flight from Yerevan to Moscow, the Russian embassy in Armenia said. They arrived in Armenia from Iran through the Norduz-Agarak border crossing.

The embassy expressed deep gratitude to the Armenian authorities "for their kind attitude and quick handling of exit procedures" for Rosatom personnel.

On Saturday, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev announced that the state corporation had initiated the main round of personnel evacuations from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran.

According to him, buses took 198 people to the Iran-Armenia border. The buses left the Bushehr facility about 20 minutes after a strike hit the protection circuit near the site, Likhachev noted.

The Rosatom chief emphasized that Iran was making significant efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of Rosatom employees from the NPP. Some of Rosatom’s personnel expressed readiness to continue working in Iran, Likhachev said on Sunday.

Earlier, the Rosatom director general stated that the first power unit of the Bushehr NPP remained operational and a certain number of personnel would stay at the facility.