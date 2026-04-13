Russia increasing trade turnover with Uzbekistan

Russia and Uzbekistan should exponentially increase their mutual turnover by 2030, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting of the Joint Commission at the level of Prime Ministers of Russia and Uzbekistan.

"Russia is among the leaders by foreign trade volumes of Uzbekistan. The mutual turnover increased by almost 12.5% last year, it is now close to about one trillion rubles ($13.1 bln). In accordance with agreements of the heads of states, we are to exponentially increase this indicator by 2030," Mishustin said.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov noted that Uzbek-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation have reached a fundamentally new level at present.

"The bilateral trade turnover increased twofold over the last five years and was above $13 bln as of the end of 2025, as you have already noted. According to our data, this positive dynamics is preserved this year also: trade volumes increased by 30% more during the first two months of this year," Aripov said.

Russia and Uzbekistan are significantly expanding the nomenclature of mutual supplies for the purpose of bringing the joint trade turnover to $30 bln by 2030, primarily on account of the share of products with the high added value, the PM of Uzbekistan added.

It was noted that about 150 investment projects totaling more than 4 trillion rubles are being implemented in Uzbekistan. Two industrial parks are operating in the republic with Russia taking part.