Russia ready to mediate in Iran conflict - Lavrov

Russian is ready to help in resolving the ongoing Middle East conflict by resorting to peaceful efforts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a telephone call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Top diplomats of Russia and Egypt discussed issues regarding the unprecedented escalation of the military and political situation in the Persian Gulf that followed an aggression on behalf of the United States and Israel against Iran," the statement reads.

Both diplomats urged an immediate halt to all hostilities in the region as well as to to intensify collective political and diplomatic efforts that are aimed at easing regional tensions.