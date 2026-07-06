Russia welcomes Strait of Hormuz talks

Russia has welcomed welcomed ongoing negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz and expressed hope they would restore freedom of navigation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following consultations with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahamoud Ali Yousouf.

"We welcome ongoing negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz. We hope that this negotiation process will restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to the state it was in before the United States and Israel unleashed their aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Lavrov said.

The diplomat added that he had exchanged views with Yousouf on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Persian Gulf region.

Separately, the two sides addressed the situation in Palestine, "where alarming trends are gaining ground, aimed at burying the two-state solution and preventing the creation of a Palestinian state - thereby constituting a flagrant violation of UN resolutions," Russia's top diplomat noted.