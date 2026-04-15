Russian LNG heads for the first time to India

A cargo ​of liquefied natural gas from Russia's Portovaya plant on the Baltic Sea that ‌is under U.S. sanctions is on its way to India, Reuters reported, citing LSEG shipping data.

If it reaches its destination, it would be the first such delivery to India since U.S. President Donald Trump last year said ​Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian energy.

Exports from the Portovaya plant have been interrupted by ​additional sanctions that were imposed in January 2025 to disrupt Russia's ability ​to produce and export LNG and reduce its revenue from the trade.