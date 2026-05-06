Russian tourist flow to Armenia increased by 60,000 people

The number of Russian tourists visiting Armenia rose by 60,000 during the first four months of the year, while their share of total foreign tourism remained at 36%, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said.

The number of Russian visitors arriving for tourism purposes increased from 184,000 to 245,000, Papoyan noted.

In 2023, Russians accounted for 52% of foreign tourists, though the overall number of Russian visitors was lower at that time.

According to the minister, Armenia has become increasingly popular among travelers from India, Italy, China, and the USA in recent years. A total of 453,000 tourists visited the country during the first months of this year.