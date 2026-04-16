Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian tourist flow to Uzbekistan increases by 80 percent

Russian tourist flow to Uzbekistan increases by 80 percent
© Photo: Sofico Georgadze/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Uzbekistan has emerged as one of the most popular holiday destinations for Russian tourists this spring, with bookings rising by 80%, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia.

Excursion tours lasting six to ten days are the most popular choice among Russian travelers. There is also a growing trend toward customized itineraries that include unusual locations or gastronomic experiences, ATOR noted.

Tours to the Central Asian republic have become 5 to 10% more expensive. A standard five-to-six-night tour now costs approximately 70,000 to 80,000 rubles for two people.

385 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.