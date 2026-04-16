Russian tourist flow to Uzbekistan increases by 80 percent

Uzbekistan has emerged as one of the most popular holiday destinations for Russian tourists this spring, with bookings rising by 80%, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia.

Excursion tours lasting six to ten days are the most popular choice among Russian travelers. There is also a growing trend toward customized itineraries that include unusual locations or gastronomic experiences, ATOR noted.

Tours to the Central Asian republic have become 5 to 10% more expensive. A standard five-to-six-night tour now costs approximately 70,000 to 80,000 rubles for two people.