SOCAR, KazMunayGas discuss increasing transit of Kazakhstani oil through Azerbaijan

Talks were held between the management of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (KMG).

SOCAR and KazMunayGas executives discussed increasing the transit of oil from Kazakhstan through Azerbaijan, the SOCAR’s press service reports.

The talks were attended by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and KazMunayGas Chairman of the Management Board, Askhat Khasenov.

They noted the successful development of strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the energy sector.

In addition, Najaf and Khasenov reviewed progress in implementing measures outlined in a memorandum signed between SOCAR and KMG in 2024.

In this context, they addressed prospects for increasing oil shipment volumes from Kazakhstan through Azerbaijan, as well as deepening the partnership across various areas of the energy sector.