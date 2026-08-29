Ship travelling to Turkey sinks off coast of Northern Cyprus

A passenger ship carrying around 270 passengers sank off the coast of Northern Cyprus, TRT Haber reported.

At least eight people died and 18 were missing ‌after a ferry capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday.

The privately owned ferry left the port of Kyrenia at 12:30 p.m. local time (0930 GMT) and immediately started taking on water for an unknown reason, authorities said. It was heading for the Turkish port of Tasucu in the eastern ​Mediterranean.

Survivors reported the ferry moving erratically, with its last hard impact with the water's surface breaking the bow of the two-hulled vessel, ​allowing water to seep in. The boat was carrying 267 people, including a crew of eight, while 241 people ⁠were rescued.

The disaster occurred just off the coast of Kyrenia, a popular holiday resort for both locals and tourists.

Turkish Cypriot authorities said the captain of the vessel and seven crew had been detained for questioning.

Four Turkish Cypriot coast guard vessels and a civilian passenger boat were deployed to the scene, along with ​five Turkish coastguard vessels and two helicopters, the ministry said.