Strengthening ties with Islamic countries is a priority for Russia - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that deepening relations with Islamic nations is among Russia's key foreign policy priorities.

The minister made the remarks at the annual meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group's leadership with ambassadors from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"Strengthening ties with the countries of friendly Islamic civilization is among the absolute priorities of Russia's foreign policy, while also promoting dialogue with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which unites them",

Lavrov said.

Lavrov emphasized that interethnic and interfaith harmony has been a cornerstone of Russian statehood for centuries.

He also noted that Islam, alongside other traditional religions, is an integral part of Russia's spiritual, historical, and cultural heritage.