Vestnik Kavkaza

Strike on Riyadh Airport: at least 12 dead, hundreds injured

Strike on Riyadh Airport: at least 12 dead, hundreds injured
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

At least 12 people were killed in the strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said, with preliminary figures showing 309 injured, some critically.

Four victims were Saudi nationals, two from Bangladesh, and the rest from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan.

The airport has been closed. The material damage is being assessed.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reports missiles struck Terminals 3 and 4, with a section of roof collapsing onto people inside after a direct hit.

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