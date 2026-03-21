The National Council (the lower house) of the Swiss parliament discussed the cantonal initiative "Canton of Geneva 24.321: Annexation of Nagorno-Karabakh. Release of political prisoners in Azerbaijan".

The National Council overwhelmingly rejected the initiative by 108 votes on March 20. Since the Senate of the Swiss parliament had already rejected this cantonal initiative last year, the issue is considered closed and is no longer subject to further discussion.

Moreover, during last year’s discussions in the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee, there was a call to refrain from further debates on issues related to Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, as they undermine the successful peace process in the region.

Thus, the latest attempt by the Armenian diaspora in Switzerland to achieve any success in the country’s legislative body has failed completely.

However, local Armenian organizations continue to use various propaganda activities during Armenia’s election year to undermine the Baku-Yerevan peace process.