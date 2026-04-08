Tehran intends to fee 1 dollar per barrel of oil for passage through Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian authorities plan to charge a $1 fee per barrel of oil for tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire, as well inspect any vessel they deem necessary, Financial Times reported.

"Iran needs to monitor what goes in and out of the strait to ensure these two weeks aren’t used for transferring weapons," spokesman for Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union Hamid Hosseini said.

According to him, any vessel may pass through, but inspections "will take time."

Hosseini also noted that each oil tanker must email the Iranian authorities with information about its cargo. Tehran will then notify the tanker of the fee amount to be paid in cryptocurrency. He pointed out that the fee is $1 per barrel, and empty tankers will pass without payment.

"Once the email arrives and Iran completes its assessment, vessels are given a few seconds to pay in bitcoin, ensuring they can’t be traced or confiscated due to sanctions," Hamid Hosseini said.

The spokesman also warned that "if any vessel tries to transit without permission, [it] will be destroyed."

Companies usually use large tankers capable of carrying 1.5-2 million barrels of oil to transport oil through the Strait of Hormuz.