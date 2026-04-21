Tehran names condition for diplomacy with US

Iran does not reject diplomatic methods of resolving the conflict with the U.S. and will turn to diplomacy when the situation is ripe for that, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Diplomacy is a tool to ensure national interests and security, and we will take action once we come to the conclusion that the necessary and logical conditions have been created for this tool for us to use to implement national interests," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

He welcomed Pakistan's mediating efforts to end the war and restore peace in the region. The spokesperson further noted that Iran is closely monitoring both field and political developments, asserting that the armed forces remain on high alert to deliver a “decisive and comprehensive defense” against any potential threats.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements. On April 21, the U.S. president announced plans to extend the ceasefire with Iran.