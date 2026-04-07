Ten people detained in Türkiye in connection with Israeli consulate attack

Turkish law enforcement authorities have detained 10 people in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the attack on the Israeli consulate, Turkish media reported on April 8.

According to the Turkiye Gazetes newspaper, three people were initially reported detained, but the number was later raised to 10.

The previous day, a shootout occurred near the Israeli consulate general in Istanbul between police and three assailants. One of the terrorists was killed, while the other two were wounded and detained. Two police officers were also injured in the exchange.

The Turkish Ministry of Interior noted that the attackers had arrived from Izmit and were linked to the ISIS terrorist group, which is banned in Russia.