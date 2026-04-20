Tens of thousands of Chechnya and Dagestan residents affected by floods

New homes are being built for those left homeless in Chechnya and Dagestan.

Nearly 20,000 flood compensation claims were filed in Chechnya, while almost 4,000 victims of the disaster received compensation in Dagestan.

Chechen authorities continue to receive applications for financial assistance from those affected by the recent severe weather that caused floods. Chechen construction workers are urgently constructing new housing for those left homeless by the disaster, Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the republic, announced.

"There are 19,644 applications from victims uploaded to the government services portal. We are working on each of them, and priority payments are almost complete. Partial and full property loss compensation is also planned,”

- Ramzan Kadyrov said.