Trump doesn't rule out sending US troops to Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump hasn't ruled out sending American troops to Iran, The Hill reported.

According to the newspaper, when asked in brief phone interview whether he would rule out sending ground troops to Iran, Trump replied: "No."

"Smart people would make a deal," Trump said, discussing the possibility of reaching an agreement with Iran.

According to The Hill, the U.S. President also stated that if a deal is not reached, the U.S. would be prepared to consider striking any infrastructure facilities in Iran.

In an interview with Axios on Sunday, Trump stated that there is a high chance of concluding a deal with Iran by April 7. Earlier, on the social network Truth Social, he threatened to strike energy and civilian infrastructure if Iran did not open the Strait of Hormuz by April 6.