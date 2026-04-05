Trump hints at new strike on Iran tomorrow night

US President Donald Trump has hinted that a new large-scale strike on Iran could be launched as early as Wednesday night.

Speaking about Iran, the president expressed the belief that the entire country could be eliminated literally overnight.

"And that night might be tomorrow night",

Trump said.

When asked about extending the ultimatum to Tehran, Trump initially ruled out this possibility, then called it "extremely unlikely", explaining that Iran had already been given enough time to agree to it.

Trump also clarified that a ceasefire is not currently expected, as only he can make that decision, and he has not yet done so.