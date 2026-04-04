Trump may replace Pentagon chief over Iran - report

U.S. President Donald Trump could fire Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth if things in Iran keep going south, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

"It wouldn't shock anyone if Trump were to replace the secretary of war [Hegseth] some time soon. The recent farewell message from dismissed US Army Chief of Staff Randy George may have caused some issues. Some think that Hegseth shifted the blame [for failures] onto the chief of staff," the report reads.

According to the report, Trump is feeling the heat over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian downings of U.S. aircraft. In this situation, he may take a tough stance toward NATO because the alliance is not helping him in the Strait, the columnist pointed out.

"He may also cancel [his] attendance at the NATO summit in Ankara. Or at least we may hear him threaten to do so," the report reads.

The columnist said that CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper becomes a person of interest for the White House amid all these troubles. He noted that Cooper led the rescue operation to save the F-15E crew member.

"Admiral Brad Cooper was at the very center of the most important stage of this operation. He worked in Iraq and Syria, knows the region well and has contacts there. During the conflict in Syria, he developed plans and conducted operations together with the CIA to organize the ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’. Cooper has repeatedly visited Erbil," Hurriyet reported.

The newspaper added that if Iran continues to exert pressure in the Strait of Hormuz, attacks Gulf countries, does not accept Trump’s demands and continues to shoot down U.S. military aircraft, the U.S. president will be backed into a corner.

"In that case, Trump will either try to avoid responsibility by making significant changes to his cabinet, including the secretary of war, and then shifting the blame onto other officials," the columnist said.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported the U.S. Department of War had removed Army Chief of Staff Randy George and several generals from their posts. Earlier last year, media also reported the resignation of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown.