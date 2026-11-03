Trump will not challenge election results, media report

CNN: US President Donald Trump will not challenge the results of the recent midterm elections to Congress.

The US administration and President Donald Trump will not make any attempts to challenge the results of the recent midterm elections to Congress, CNN reports, citing sources.

This is because the outcome was too favorable for the Democrats.

”Actually, the margin was too wide to rig,”

— a source said.

The midterm elections to Congress were held in the United States yesterday.

According to preliminary results, Democrats are winning a majority of seats in both chambers of Congress. The newly Congress will begin its work on January 3, 2027.