Trump would like to see Putin at G20 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he would "certainly" like to see his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Group of Twenty summit in Miami, Florida, but doesn’t know whether he would come.

"I don't know if he's coming. Certainly I would love to have," Trump said.

Russian G20 Sherpa and Chief of the Presidential Experts’ Directorate Denis Agafonov told a news conference at the Russian embassy in Washington earlier that a decision on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in Miami in December will be made closer to the date of the event.