Türkiye intends to strengthen unity with Turkic world - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the partnership among Turkic nations extends far beyond geographical borders, emphasizing their shared history, rich culture and strong emotional bonds.

Greeting the participants in a video message to the Turkic World Youth Gathering held at the Kocaeli Congress Center, Erdogan welcomed young people attending the event from different parts of the Turkic world and conveyed his greetings and affection to friendly and brotherly peoples through the participants.

“I would like to emphasize that our partnership goes far beyond the borders drawn on maps. Our journey together is built on a deep-rooted history, a rich culture and very strong bonds of affection. In this regard, I consider it very important that the children of Anatolia come together with you, my young brothers and sisters from different regions of the Turkic world," Erdogan said.

He stressed that Turkey will continue to provide the strongest possible support to young people who unite your energies around a common ideal toward a prosperous future.

Erdogan also highlighted the upcoming 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, scheduled to take place in Ankara later this month.