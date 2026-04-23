Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye launches new flights from southern Russia and Caucasus to Antalya

Türkiye launches new flights from southern Russia and Caucasus to Antalya
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish carrier Tailwind Airlines will soon launch direct charter flights to Antalya from cities in Russia's Southern and North Caucasus Federal Districts, with Russian tour operator FUN&SUN as the client.

Flights are planned from four Russian cities: Grozny, Krasnodar, Astrakhan, and Saratov.

According to FUN&SUN's press service, the Krasnodar-Antalya route will be the first to launch, with three weekly flights starting April 30. Late May will see the start of flights from other destinations: Grozny (May 25), Astrakhan (May 27), and Saratov (May 28), each operating twice weekly.

340 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.