Türkiye launches new flights from southern Russia and Caucasus to Antalya

Turkish carrier Tailwind Airlines will soon launch direct charter flights to Antalya from cities in Russia's Southern and North Caucasus Federal Districts, with Russian tour operator FUN&SUN as the client.

Flights are planned from four Russian cities: Grozny, Krasnodar, Astrakhan, and Saratov.

According to FUN&SUN's press service, the Krasnodar-Antalya route will be the first to launch, with three weekly flights starting April 30. Late May will see the start of flights from other destinations: Grozny (May 25), Astrakhan (May 27), and Saratov (May 28), each operating twice weekly.