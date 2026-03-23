Türkiye left without Iranian gas

Iran cut off its gas supplies to Türkiye following the Israeli strike on the South Pars gas field, but Ankara continues to import gas from Russia and Azerbaijan, the country also has its own reserves.

Iran was forced to cut off its gas supplies to Türkiye following the Israeli strike on the major South Pars gas field.

In 2025, Iran accounted for approximately 14% of all natural gas supplies to the country, but the current force majeure situation did not come as a surprise: Ankara continues to import gas from Russia and Azerbaijan, and Turkish gas storage facilities have accumulated significant reserves of natural gas, sufficient to support industrial operations.