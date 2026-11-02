Türkiye named as a major market for Russian wheat

The Association of Exporters and Importers has identified Türkiye as a major market for Russian agricultural products, specifically wheat and sunflower oil.

Türkiye is one of the main markets for Russian agricultural exports, Artur Leer, President of the Association of Exporters and Importers (AEI), said.

He made the statement on the sidelines of the AEI forum "International Trade Day 2026."

Leer noted that last year Russia exported $3.8 bln worth of agricultural products to Türkiye, up 9% from the previous year, while the physical volume of supplies exceeded 12 mln tons.

According to him, Russian wheat and sunflower oil remain the most popular products on the Turkish market, with export amounting to $1.2 bln and $1.1 bln, respectively, in 2026.

In addition, the AEI president noted that the top five largest product categories also included bran worth $322 mln, pulses $296 mln, and oilcake and meal worth $178 mln.