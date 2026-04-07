Türkiye welcomes US-Iran-temporary ceasefire

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday welcomed the temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

“We emphasize that the temporary ceasefire must be fully implemented on the ground and hope that all parties will adhere to the agreement reached,” the statement reads.

The ministry said that a path to lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual trust.

“We will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure the success of the negotiations to be held in Islamabad," the statement reads.

Türkiye also congratulated Pakistan for its role in the process and wishes the continuation of all initiatives contributing to peace.

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”