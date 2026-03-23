Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan acting as mediators between US, Iran - report

Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan are currently acting as mediators between Iran and the United States, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

"Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan have been passing messages between the U.S. and Iran over the past two days in an effort to de-escalate, U.S. source says," Axios and Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid wrote.

According to his source, "senior officials from the three countries held separate talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi."

"The mediation is ongoing and making progress. The discussion is about ending the war and resolving all outstanding issues. We hope to have answers soon," the source said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier that in recent days, Washington and Tehran had "very good and productive conversations" on ending the hostilities in the Middle East. He also announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure facilities for five days while the parties allegedly hold consultations that will continue throughout the week.

Meanwhile Tasnim reported, citing a source, that Tehran has not held and is not holding talks with Washington. According to the agency, the U.S. leader decided not to strike Iranian infrastructure because "Iran's military threats have become more convincing."