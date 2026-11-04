Turkmenistan opens new section of North-South Transport Corridor highway

Turkmenistan has commissioned a 44-kilometer section of the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan highway, which forms part of the international North-South transport corridor, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said the new infrastructure would become an important link in international transport routes.

"Today, we are commissioning its 44-kilometer section, from Garabogaz to the border zone. This road infrastructure, part of the international North-South transport corridor, will become a key link in internationally significant transport routes,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

The highway is presented by Turkmenistan as part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, a multimodal network intended to connect Russia with Iran and destinations further south. Its eastern route runs through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan towards Iran, providing opportunities to move cargo onward to Pakistan and India.