Two men executed in Iran for spying for Israel

Iran executed two men on Saturday ​accused of spying ‌for Israel, including one accused of gathering intelligence ​near the Natanz ​nuclear site in central ⁠Isfahan province, Iranian ​media reported.

They quoted the ​judiciary as saying Yaghoub Karimpour and Nasser Bakarzadeh ​were hanged after ​being found guilty of intelligence ‌cooperation ⁠with Israel and its spy agency, Mossad, Tasnim reported.

They said Karimpour passed ​sensitive information ​to ⁠a Mossad officer, while Bakarzadeh ​was accused of ​collecting ⁠details on government and religious figures and ⁠key ​sites, including ​in the Natanz area.