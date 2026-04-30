Vestnik Kavkaza

Two men executed in Iran for spying for Israel

Two men executed in Iran for spying for Israel
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran executed two men on Saturday ​accused of spying ‌for Israel, including one accused of gathering intelligence ​near the Natanz ​nuclear site in central ⁠Isfahan province, Iranian ​media reported.

They quoted the ​judiciary as saying Yaghoub Karimpour and Nasser Bakarzadeh ​were hanged after ​being found guilty of intelligence ‌cooperation ⁠with Israel and its spy agency, Mossad, Tasnim reported.

They said Karimpour passed ​sensitive information ​to ⁠a Mossad officer, while Bakarzadeh ​was accused of ​collecting ⁠details on government and religious figures and ⁠key ​sites, including ​in the Natanz area.

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