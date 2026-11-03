UAE considers building new oil pipeline

Bloomberg: The United Arab Emirates is considering building a new oil pipeline to enable it to export oil while bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE is looking into building a new oil pipeline to export oil without passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

The move is intended to reduce Abu Dhabi’s reliance on the strategic shipping route amid the crisis in the Middle East.

According to the agency’s sources, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is "studying the possibility of laying a pipeline" from the country’s western coast to the port of Fujairah, located in the east.

Bloomberg notes that the third parties would also be able to use the pipeline.