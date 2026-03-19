US-Israeli attacks damage 56 cultural heritage sites in Iran

At least 56 cultural heritage sites, including World Heritage locations, have been damaged in Iran as a result of the US-Israeli military operation, the WANA news agency reports.

In particular, the Golestan Palace in Tehran, as well as the Chehel Sotoun Palace and the Masjed-e Jameh Mosque in Isfahan, were severely affected by the strikes. Historical sites also sustained significant damage in the cities of Bushehr and Kermanshah, as well as in Lorestan Province and the Khorramabad Valley.

UNESCO had previously reported damage to several World Heritage sites in Iran. The organization stated that it is closely monitoring the situation concerning cultural heritage in the Islamic Republic and other countries in the region to ensure its protection.

It also reiterated that cultural property is safeguarded under international law, specifically the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, including its enhanced safeguard mechanism, as well as the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.