US and Iran exchange military attacks for first time in weeks

Iran attacked U.S. military targets in the Middle East on Monday in retaliation for the first American strikes on its territory in a month, in a fresh flare-up of the war that has engulfed the region.

Iran's strike on Jordan's bases

Tehran's powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they had responded to Sunday's American attack by striking two U.S. air bases with ballistic missiles in Jordan, causing "heavy damage". Jordan's army said it had intercepted eight missiles.

Iran's strike on UAE's base

Tehran also claimed it targeted U.S. military personnel at an air base in the United Arab Emirates and shot down a U.S. drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE said on Monday its Air Force responded to a drone detected over the country’s territorial waters while approaching from Iran, the Defense Ministry announced.

The ministry said the UAE Air Force responded after the UAV was detected over Emirati territorial waters. It said the UAE Armed Forces remain on a high state of readiness to address any potential threats.

US strike on Iran's Larak

The flurry of attacks came after the U.S. said Sunday it had attacked Iranian rocket launchers on the small island of Larak in the strategic shipping lane.

Washington said its attacks were aimed at preventing Iran from placing more sea mines in the strait, days after the US announced it had completed clearing explosives from the waterway.

"U.S. forces took limited, precise action against IRGC minelaying forces posing an imminent threat in the Strait of Hormuz," the US military's Central Command said.

Iran's Guards said the U.S. strikes resulted in "casualties". The Iranian foreign ministry condemned the US attacks on Larak and justified the Jordan strikes as "legitimate defence".