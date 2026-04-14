Vestnik Kavkaza

US deploys 10,000 troops to Middle East

US deploys 10,000 troops to Middle East
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The USA has deployed an additional 10,000 troops to the Middle East, The Washington Post reported, citing a White House source.

The deployment includes 6,000 troops, with another 4,000 Marines expected to arrive by the end of the month. The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush will support the military operations.

According to the White House, the move is intended as leverage by the Trump administration to pressure Tehran into reaching a deal. Up to 50,000 US troops are currently concentrated in the Middle East.

Earlier, media reports indicated that Iran and the US were prepared to hold talks this week.

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