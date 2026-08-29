US explains Larak island attack by mine-laying threat in Hormuz

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces “took limited, precise action against IRGC minelaying forces posing an imminent threat in the Strait of Hormuz” in its attack on Larak Island.

“In essence, Iran created the threat, and the US military eliminated it to protect civilian mariners, commercial shipping, and the free flow of global commerce,” CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM rejected the Iranian statement that the strikes were “an act of aggression”.

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed earlier in August that the Strait of Hormuz had been completely cleared of mines. He also said that the US will not tolerate mining in the strait