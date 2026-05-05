US increases production of Patriot missile systems and Tomahawk missiles

During a speech at the White House, US President Donald Trump has announced an increase Patriot air defense systems and Tomahawk cruise missiles' production.

According to Trump, US arms manufacturers are currently building six or seven new factories dedicated to mass-producing these missiles.

"Arms manufacturers are building six or seven factories right now to churn out Patriots and Tomahawks",

Trump said.

The president also commented on a recent Iranian attack on a US aircraft carrier, noting that Tehran fired 111 missiles, none of which reached their intended targets. He stressed that such successful ship defense would have been impossible just five years ago.

Trump has previously stated his readiness to resume bombing Iran if Tehran refuses to accept US conditions, adding that new strikes could be even more severe than previous ones.