US proposes Iran new nuclear talks agenda

The United States would like Iran to halt uranium enrichment for 20 years, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

"The U.S. seeks a 20-year moratorium on Iranian nuclear enrichment and demands the handover of all enriched nuclear material," the report reads.

According to the sources, Washington also wants:

the dismantlement of the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities;

a ban on underground nuclear work;

and on-demand inspections.

CNN reported earlier, citing sources, that Washington and Tehran were discussing a moratorium on uranium enrichment for a period of longer than 10 years.

The Axios news website reported earlier, citing sources, that Washington and Tehran were close to signing a one-page memorandum to end the armed conflict. The media outlet added that the U.S. expected a response from Iran in the next 48 hours.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran was still considering the US proposals and would hand its response over to Pakistan as a mediator.

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly paused Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night, citing progress in nuclear talks. Now the Iranians are reviewing a U.S. framework, which if accepted would lead to 30-day negotiations on a detailed agreement.