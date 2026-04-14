US sanctions on Russian oil back - report

U.S. sanctions on Russian oil are back on after the U.S. administration let a waiver expire this weekend, Politico reported.

The U.S. didn't renew a 30-day waiver of sanctions on Iranian oil at sea that expires this week, and quietly let a similar waiver on sanctions on Russian oil expire over the weekend, as the U.S. imposes a blockade on shipments from Iranian ports.

The waiver, which the Treasury Department issued on March 20, allowed some 140 million barrels of oil to ​reach global markets and helped relieve pressure on energy supply during the war on Iran. The waiver is set ​to expire on April 19.