Vestnik Kavkaza

US sanctions on Russian oil back - report

US sanctions on Russian oil back - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. sanctions on Russian oil are back on after the U.S. administration let a waiver expire this weekend, Politico reported.

The U.S. didn't renew a 30-day waiver of sanctions on Iranian oil at sea that expires this week, and quietly let a similar waiver on sanctions on Russian oil expire over the weekend, as the U.S. imposes a blockade on shipments from Iranian ports.

The waiver, which the Treasury Department issued on March 20, allowed some 140 million barrels of oil to ​reach global markets and helped relieve pressure on energy supply during the war on Iran. The waiver is set ​to expire on April 19.

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