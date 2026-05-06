US stands ready to continue using force against Iran

Washington plans to continue using force against Tehran until Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States, according to the U.S. Counterterrorism Strategy released by the White House.

The document says that "decisive actions" such as the strike on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, the June 2025 attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, and the 2026 operation against Iran "will continue until the regime in Tehran is no longer a threat to the U.S."

The strategy adds that the U.S. will continue to focus its "kinetic, intelligence, and cyber operations against Iranian-backed terror proxies."

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to Tehran, a total of 3,375 people were killed in US-Israeli strikes in the 40 days of the war.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements. On April 21, the U.S. leader announced plans to extend the ceasefire with Iran.