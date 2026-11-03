US steps up intelligence activity near Iran, IRGC reports

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) believes that Washington has intensified its intelligence activities near Iran.

The United States has ramped up its intelligence operations near Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims.

The official press service for this elite branch of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces made the statement following the interception of a US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island in southern Iran.

"Over the past few days, the enemy has intensified its intelligence and reconnaissance activities and made efforts to identify the country’s air defense systems,”

— the IRGC press service reported.