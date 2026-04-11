Vestnik Kavkaza

US to undertake serious review of its policy within NATO

US to undertake serious review of its policy within NATO
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

The United States will carefully re-examine its policy within NATO, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"We spend trillions of dollars on NATO to help them guard really against Russia. When you think of it, we’re guarding against Russia. And, I’ve long thought it’s a little ridiculous. We spend trillions of dollars doing it, and I think that’s going to be under very serious examination," Donald Trump said.

"We pay trillions of dollars for NATO and they weren’t there for us," he said, referring to allies’ actions in the situation around Iran.

Asked whether he plans to "punish" certain NATO allies whose decisions on Iran he particularly disagrees with, the U.S. leader did not give a direct answer.

"We’ll see what happens. I’m very disappointed in NATO. They weren’t there for us," Donald Trump said.

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