US war with Iran to end soon, Vance says

US Vice President JD Vance announced the imminent end of the war with Iran, explaining that Washington has already largely achieved its goals.

The US military campaign against Iran will soon end, as the United States has largely achieved its objectives, US Vice President JD Vance promised during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest.

According to him, Washington would like to address certain issues more thoroughly, including, further limiting Iran's ability to produce weapons.

In addition, the US vice president expressed confidence that Tehran will respond to Washington's ultimatum for a diplomatic settlement this evening.