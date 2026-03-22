Upper Lars reopens to heavy-duty trucks after weather-related closure

The Georgian Military Highway, the only land route connecting Russia and Georgia, has reopened to all types of vehicles after road clearing operations were completed on the Georgian side, according to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia.

"Due to road clearing in Georgia... all types of vehicles are permitted to travel on the Vladikavkaz - Lars section in both directions starting at 4:00 PM Moscow time on March 23",

North Ossetia Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Due to heavy snowfall overnight in the Georgian mountains, the highway had been closed to heavy trucks earlier in the day. Trucks began gathering at the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint from 8:45 AM, waiting for the road to be cleared and safe passage across the border to resume, according to Interfax.