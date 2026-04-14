Valentina Matviyenko arrives in Türkiye

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has arrived in Türkiye to take part in events of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, the Federation Council's press service reported.

"Valentina Matviyenko is scheduled to address the general discussion of the Assembly's plenary session, which this year is dedicated to the theme 'Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations. She will also hold a number of bilateral meetings",

the statement reads.

Matviyenko is heading the Russian interparliamentary delegation. Meetings are planned with Turkish politicians and parliamentary speakers from several other countries, including representatives from Azerbaijan and the UAE.

The Russian delegation will also participate in thematic discussions and the activities of several standing committees.