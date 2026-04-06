Vance ready to join direct talks with Iran - report

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will take part in potential direct talks with Iranian representatives if ongoing contacts through intermediaries lead to them, Politico reported, citing sources.

"Vance is on standby, prepared to jump into sensitive negotiations with Iran if backchannel talks advance to the point of a direct meeting with Iranian officials," the sources said.

The newspaper noted that at this stage, U.S. special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are involved in consultations with Iran, but "Vance could be tagged in if the pair make sufficient progress."

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that negotiations between Washington and Tehran are underway with the participation of Vance and Witkoff.