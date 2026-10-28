Vance ready to lead US delegation in talks with Iran - report

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has contacted Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei in a bid to revive peace talks that could head off a renewed U.S. assault on the Islamic Republic, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the Journal reported, in a move that one of the newspaper’s sources said was directed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Asked about the report, Trump claimed Vance came to him with the idea and that he told his vice president to proceed as he saw fit.

The letter - as well as subsequent talks between U.S. and Iranian officials - focused on a possible framework for negotiations rather than specifics of a peace proposal, the Journal said.