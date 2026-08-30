Vladimir Putin meets with Xi Jinping in Bishkek

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. The talks are being held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is part of the Russian delegation, along with Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin.

Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, and Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilev are also taking part in the talks. Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is attending as well. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev is expected to discuss nuclear energy cooperation.

This is the second meeting between the two leaders this year. They previously held talks during Putin's visit to Beijing.