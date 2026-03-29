Vestnik Kavkaza

War in Iran will trigger food crisis - Ambassador

War in Iran will trigger food crisis - Ambassador
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Speaking at an event marking International Zero Waste Day, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Tanju Bilgiç said the war between Iran and the USA and Israel could negatively affect food availability in global markets and potentially trigger a severe food crisis.

"We are experiencing difficult times, especially in the Middle East, which could negatively impact the global food supply",

Tanju Bilgiç said.

He also announced that the 31st session of the UN Climate Change Conference, scheduled to take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9–20 this year, "will become a key platform for strengthening the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

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