Witkoff plans to visit Moscow in October - report

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, plan to visit Moscow in late October to discuss Ukrainian settlement, the Axios portal wrote citing sources.

The sources believe that the U.S. administration counts on a diplomatic breakthrough before the midterm elections to the U.S. Congress, due on November 3, and also before winter sets in.

On Thursday, Witkoff and Kushner presented their proposals on resolving the conflict to Trump, and received his instructions before the upcoming talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, expected to continue for two days.