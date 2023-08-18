First residents return to Fuzuli

18 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first stage of resettlement of internally displaced persons to the restored city of Fuzuli took place in Azerbaijan. Today, 23 families have returned to their hometown.

The resettling citizens of Azerbaijan were sent to the liberated city from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

Earlier, a draw was held between the families that would be the first to move to Fizuli. The event was organized by the Committee for Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees.

The draw was attended by 509 people (or 144 families). As a result, 51 families will receive two-room, 76 - three-room and 17 - four-room apartments.